Anthony Davis will be listed as questionable Friday after MRI reveals good news

Lakers star Anthony Davis’s MRI revealed good news on the injury front.

Davis has a bruise on his buttocks, a soft-tissue injury officially diagnosed as a gluteus maximus contusion, and will be able to travel with the team for an upcoming road trip against Dallas and Oklahoma City. He will be listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Mavericks.

Davis took a hard fall during the second half of Tuesday night’s game against the Knicks. He remained on the floor for several minutes as trainers, teammates and coaches surrounded him, concern on their faces. They were relieved when Davis arose with some help and walked off the court on his own power.

He had an X-Ray Tuesday night that revealed no fractures but was diagnosed with a sacral contusion — a bruise on the bone above his tailbone.

Although Davis did not return to the game, his spirits were high afterward when he greeted his teammates in the locker room. He left Staples Center on a motorized cart, but walked on his own power into the backseat of a car.

He had the MRI later that night which clarified that he did not have a bone bruise, but rather a soft tissue injury, and that opened the possibility that he might not miss time.