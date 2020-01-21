LeBron James discusses Bronny incident and his busy Monday

With his son playing in Springfield, Mass., on Monday, Lakers star LeBron James made the 90-minute trip (no, not in a helicopter) before the Lakers took on the Celtics that evening.

“I didn’t mind going to down to Springfield to check the game out,” James said. “Only bad thing about today is I took two Ls. The James gang took two Ls today, but there are always better days.”

What he did mind was the treatment his son Bronny received during Chatsworth Sierra Canyon’s loss to Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI in the HoopHall Classic. During the game, a fan threw something at Bronny, who was about to inbound the ball along the sideline. The referee stopped the game to eject the fan.

James did not initially realize why the game had been stopped but was shown a video after returning to Boston.

“I mean it’s just disrespectful,” James said. “And I mean it was just a little kid, too. I don’t know how old that little kid was. So, I don’t know if he learned it on his own or learned it at home or whatever the case may be, but it’s just disrespectful, and I wonder how old that kid is. If he’s an age around Bronny’s age. Or Bryce’s age. And, uh, I would like to see him try that while he’s paying attention.”

LeBron heard later about someone throwing something at his son during today’s Sierra Canyon game. He was not pleased but said Bronny is good at handling a lot that comes his way. pic.twitter.com/C6l3c2bujl — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 21, 2020

Other players on Sierra Canyon told reporters at the game that Bronny takes a lot of taunting from opposing fans. James acknowledged that was true but said his 15-year-old son didn’t talk to him about it.

“He’s cool, calm, he’s better than his mom and dad — let’s just say that,” James said. “He is. He’s better than his mom and dad for some of the things that he kind of lets off his shoulder. I guess he’s kind of taking that from me too because I’ve let a lot of [stuff] go. He’s a great kid, and most importantly he just loves being around his teammates, being a great kid, being a model citizen in the community and playing the game he loves to play, being a big brother to his brother and sister. But that [stuff] earlier made me mad when I saw that; it was disrespectful.”

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

Sierra Canyon played at 1 p.m. and James said goodbye to his son before leaving for Boston. The Lakers played the Celtics at 7:30 p.m., and James returned before the team arrived at TD Garden. They eventually lost 139-107.

James was asked if he had any concerns about making it back in time.

“Yeah, but I’d break every routine in my life for my family,” James said. “Listen, if the gods is with me, they’re going to make sure I get back safe, but my routine was broke today, but I could care less if I’m seeing my family, my wife and my daughter and my kids. It was a unique opportunity for me to see my son play, live, that close to where I’m at. So I can care less about ... this right here is all secondary when it comes to my family, so it doesn’t matter.”