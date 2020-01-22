Lakers’ Dwight Howard says he’ll participate in dunk contest

Lakers center Dwight Howard will attempt to win another slam dunk contest.

His redemption tour with the Lakers included an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Wednesday and a visit to the NBA store in New York, when he said he’ll be entering the contest Feb. 15 in Chicago.

Don’t miss Dwight Howard’s return to the #ATTSlamDunk Contest at NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago on February 15th on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Aqg2TbwVrY — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020

Howard participated in three consecutive dunk contests from 2007 to 2009, and won the 2008 competition with his famous “Superman” performance.

Though Howard will never be the dominant starting center he was early in his career, his second tour with the Lakers has been going well as a reserve.

He is averaging 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 72.8% from the field.