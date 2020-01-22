Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers’ Dwight Howard says he’ll participate in dunk contest

Dwight Howard soars toward the basket during the slam dunk contest at the New Orleans Arena during All-Star weekend in 2008.
Dwight Howard soars toward the basket during the dunk contest at the New Orleans Arena during All-Star weekend in 2008.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Jan. 22, 2020
6:48 PM
Lakers center Dwight Howard will attempt to win another slam dunk contest.

His redemption tour with the Lakers included an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Wednesday and a visit to the NBA store in New York, when he said he’ll be entering the contest Feb. 15 in Chicago.

Howard participated in three consecutive dunk contests from 2007 to 2009, and won the 2008 competition with his famous “Superman” performance.

Though Howard will never be the dominant starting center he was early in his career, his second tour with the Lakers has been going well as a reserve.

He is averaging 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 72.8% from the field.
Dwight Howard sails toward the basket while performing his ‘Superman’ routine during the 2008 slam dunk contest in New Orleans.

Dan Loumena
Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.
