Kobe Bryant fan memorial items at L.A. Live collected as officials await instructions

The Lakers and a representative from Staples Center and L.A. Live both said they had collected the memorial items left at their sites following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and eight others and would wait for instructions provided by the Bryant family.

Both the Lakers and Staples Center said the donated items from the hundreds of thousands of fans had been stored. The Lakers said the items left at the El Segundo memorial, the site where they practice, were removed Sunday evening.

Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, L.A. Live and Microsoft Theater, said in a tweet that they began cleaning up at 4 a.m. Monday at L.A. Live and had boxed 1,353 basketballs dedicated to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

They died along with the pilot, Ara Zobayan, and John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser and Sarah and Payton Chester.

“I asked the Los Angeles Lakers to come down to Staples Center this morning after we had boxed up everything,” Zeidman said. “And due to the overwhelming amount of shoes and stuffed animals and basketball and everything else, the Lakers and the Bryant family have asked us to store it until further notice. And that’s what we’re doing.”

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦@LALIVE⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Zeidman said they will take the perishable items and spread them around the complex.

Zeidman said that idea came from when Ariana Grande played the Manchester Arena in England in 2017 and it became the site of a suicide-bombing attack, and how Manchester took “all the flowers and everything and they took them all and they composted everything and they spread them around the city.”

“So we’re going to compost all those flowers out there and spread them around the plants in and around LA Live and in and around Staples Center,” Zeidman said. “So that means that all those fans that took the time to buy the flowers and plants and brought them down there, some of that will still be around the site.”

In lieu of leaving more items at Staples Center or the L.A. Live complex, it has been suggested that fans donate to MambaSportsFoundation.org or MambaOnThree.org.



