Kobe Bryant fan memorial items at L.A. Live collected as officials await instructions

The Lakers and a representative from Staples Center and L.A. Live both said they had collected the memorial items left at their sites following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and eight others and would wait for instructions provided by the Bryant family.
Both the Lakers and Staples Center said the donated items from the hundreds of thousands of fans had been stored. The Lakers said the items left at the El Segundo memorial, the site where they practice, were removed Sunday evening.
Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, L.A. Live and Microsoft Theater, said in a tweet that they began cleaning up at 4 a.m. Monday at L.A. Live and had boxed 1,353 basketballs dedicated to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas on Jan. 26.
They died along with the pilot, Ara Zobayan, and John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser and Sarah and Payton Chester.
“I asked the Los Angeles Lakers to come down to Staples Center this morning after we had boxed up everything,” Zeidman said. “And due to the overwhelming amount of shoes and stuffed animals and basketball and everything else, the Lakers and the Bryant family have asked us to store it until further notice. And that’s what we’re doing.”
Zeidman said they will take the perishable items and spread them around the complex.
Zeidman said that idea came from when Ariana Grande played the Manchester Arena in England in 2017 and it became the site of a suicide-bombing attack, and how Manchester took “all the flowers and everything and they took them all and they composted everything and they spread them around the city.”
“So we’re going to compost all those flowers out there and spread them around the plants in and around LA Live and in and around Staples Center,” Zeidman said. “So that means that all those fans that took the time to buy the flowers and plants and brought them down there, some of that will still be around the site.”
In lieu of leaving more items at Staples Center or the L.A. Live complex, it has been suggested that fans donate to MambaSportsFoundation.org or MambaOnThree.org.
Martin Yan, 35, of Diamond Bar stands beside of a mural depicting Kobe Bryant on Lebanon Street northeast of Staples Center. Fans are flocking to the area and having photos taken with the mural.
The investigation continues Tuesday at the crash site in Calabasas where a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others crashed, killing all aboard.
The pilot was identified by colleagues as Ara Zobayan, 50, of Huntington Beach.
The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter (N72EX) that crashed in Calabasas.
A tribute to Kobe Bryant is projected on the Los Angeles Times building.
A couple pay their respects at a memorial at home plate in honor of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, who perished with wife Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, in Sunday’s helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant.
Uziel Colon takes a photo of his wife, Maria Home, and daughter Lena with a mural created to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The mural is by Art Gozukuchikyan on the side of VEM Exotic Rentals on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.
People pay tribute to Kobe Bryant outside the gated community in Newport Coast where his family lives.
Kinzo Beachem writes on the cement next to a makeshift memorial for former Lakers player Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live plaza in front of Staples Center.
Fans gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant after news spread that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
A Lakers fan sobs at a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday.
Emergency responders cover remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Sunday in Calabasas.
From left, Christopher Pena, 33, and his wife Lizbeth, 30, of Pacoima, mourn with Jose Gutierrez, 33, of La Puente, near the site of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
Nancy Fernandez of Van Nuys lights a candle at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at De Anza Park in Calabasas on Sunday.
Fans mourn near Staples Center after learning that Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died.
Mourners huddle at L.A. Live, across from Staples Center, site of the home court of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.
A woman kneels at the makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles.
A man kisses the ground as Lakers fans gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center.
Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro gather with others near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death.
Fans gather around a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live on Sunday evening.
Naima Smith, 37, and Swania Hogue, 48, both of Los Angeles, mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday.
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.
A Lakers fan touches a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday.
Mourners gather at the corner of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas near the site of the helicopter crash.
Naima Smith, 37, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for Kobe Bryant in Leimert Park on Sunday.
Fans stand near a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Naima Smith, 37, center, and other fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday.
Fans stand near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
A screen at L.A. Live on Sunday displays an image of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.
Bryant Hirshman is hugged by his father, Craig, and mother, Elena, near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.
People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near the site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.
Amanda Gordon and her husband, Philip, mourn the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant near the site of a helicopter crash Calabasas that claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.
Jianing Zhang, right, and his girlfriend Cathy Xiao gather with others near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.
Large Kobe Bryant memorial signs are illuminated at L.A. Live as fans Aldo Luna and his son Ethan of Pomona gather with others paying their respects outside Staples Center.
Lakers fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a makeshift memorial.
Fans post sticky notes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on a mural of the former NBA superstar outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue in L.A.
Fans gather at a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Fans gather outside Staples Center at a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant.
Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys hang in the rafters at Staples Center during preparations for the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
