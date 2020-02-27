Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Anthony Davis leads way in Lakers’ rout of Warriors

Lakers’ Anthony Davis (3) is fouled by Golden State Warriors’ Kevon Looney (5) on Thursday in San Francisco.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis (3) is fouled by Golden State Warriors’ Kevon Looney (5) on Thursday in San Francisco.
(Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Feb. 27, 2020
10:24 PM
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Anthony Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers won their seventh straight game and NBA-record 18th in a row on the road against the Western Conference, beating the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors 116-86 on Thursday night without LeBron James.

Rajon Rondo started in place of James and contributed 12 points and six assists as Los Angeles turned it into a rout with a 40-17 third quarter. James sat out because of recurring soreness in his troublesome left groin.

Davis shot 6 for 13, made 10 of 12 free throws and also had a pair of blocked shots and steals for the Lakers, whose 12 first-half turnovers allowed the Warriors to keep it close. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points off the bench.

Rookie Eric Paschall scored 23 points off the bench for his 11th 20-point game and Jordan Poole had 16 in the Warriors’ eighth straight loss both overall and at home in new Chase Center. Poole limped off with 5:44 remaining in the third after rolling his right ankle then later returned after getting it re-taped — but it briefly left Golden State with eight available players, two of those on 10-day deals

Advertisement

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman (12) during the first half on Thursday in San Francisco.
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman (12) during the first half on Thursday in San Francisco.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Golden State guard Ky Bowman went down with 1:11 to play and was helped off.

Golden State forward Draymond Green’s return from a two-game absence with a bruise in his right pelvic area was a short one: He was ejected 5:45 before halftime on his second technical just 11 seconds after his first at 5:56.

Golden State also missed Andrew Wiggins, a late scratch with spasms in his upper back. The Warriors hung tough early but couldn’t stay with the Lakers as they did in Los Angeles’ 125-120 win here Feb. 8.

Advertisement

And if it couldn’t get worse for the home team, beloved Lakers super-sub Alex Caruso drew late MVP chants as the arena quickly emptied.

Lakers
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement