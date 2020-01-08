Column: Severity of Anthony Davis injury could define Lakers season

A voice from the crowd cried out as if in pain, then another, then another.

“Get up!” the frightened fans pleaded, again and again. “Get up, A.D! Get up, A.D!”

Anthony Davis did not get up.

He remained on his stomach underneath the basket in front of the Lakers bench. His left hand clutched his lower back. His right fist pounded the floor six times.

Advertisement

“A.D! A.D!” fans chanted, as if their words could raise him. “A.D! A.D!”

His teammates surrounded him with sweaty faces slowly going blank. His coach came out, looked down, then looked away. The official scorers’ table horn sounded, then sounded again. It was as if every inch of the giant Staples Center was trying to coax Davis to his feet.

He stayed down for what seemed like an hour. It was probably no more than five minutes. Time stopped and the crowd grew silent as the entire Lakers season sprawled on the floor beneath him.

Finally, Davis stood. A couple of team employees clutched each arm. He took baby steps off the court. He was followed by a stretcher as he slowly stepped toward the locker room.

Advertisement

He stopped in the middle of the tunnel hallway as if he could walk no more. He grimaced. He kept walking. The stretcher kept following.

He later left the building on a golf cart before gingerly climbing into the back seat of his car. One of the two driving forces in the Lakers’ splendid start was unable to drive himself home.

“Hope for the best,” said coach Frank Vogel. “Pray for the best.”

You’ve spent three months enjoying the Lakers’ blessings, now welcome to their curse. A team built strongly on the backs of two of the best players in the world imperceptibly teeters with their fragility. LeBron James is aging, Davis is injury prone, and the Lakers are always one shoe squeak from all hell breaking loose.

One groin pull, and the season is torn apart. One lingering bone issue, and their dream could be cracked. One bad fall, and everyone falls.

This truth accounted for the fear that filled this corner of Figueroa Street with 2:45 left in the third quarter Tuesday night in a 117-87 victory against the New York Knicks. While attempting a two-handed block of a layup by Julius Randle, Davis landed hard on his back, suffering what has been initially diagnosed as a bruised tailbone.

The X-rays were negative. More tests were taken in the morning. No timetable for his return was given. If you look up the injury, officially called a sacral contusion, you’ll read that he could be healed in a month, but nobody here was going to make any guesses based on a web search.

1 / 14 Anthony Davis is helped off the court after taking a fall during the third quarter of a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 14 Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is hit in the head by Knicks forward Bobby Portis while driving to the basket during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 14 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope loses his headband after getting hit in the head by Knicks forward Bobby Portis during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 14 LeBron James celebrates after getting a basket and a foul during a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / esLos Angeles Times) 5 / 14 Anthony Davis is fouled by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 14 LeBron James is fouled by Knicks guard Wayne Ellington (2) during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 14 LeBron James loses the ball as he’s fouled by Knicks guard Wayne Ellington, second from right, during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 14 JaVale McGee (7) and Danny Green (14) battle for loose ball with Knicks center Taj Gibson during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 14 Knicks guard Elfrid Payton loses the ball in front of Lakers Javale McGee, Danny Green and Anthony Davis during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 14 LeBron James throws a no-look pass during the second quarter of a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 14 Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tries to throw a pass while being defended by Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 14 JaVale McGee blocks a shot from Knicks forward Julius Randle during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 14 Kyle Kuzma drives to the basket during a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 14 Rajon Rondo loses his head band as he gets a pass off against the Knicks during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Greene knows only what he saw.

Advertisement

“Ugly fall, man,” said Greene. “It’s probably going to take some time, showing how long it took for him to get up and walk out of here, the way he’s walking out of here.”

Dwight Howard, who has a history of back problems, knows only what he felt.

“It hurts, it hurts, it hurts,” he said. “It’s very painful. I wouldn’t wish that on nobody.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could only ponder what happens now.

“Falling on your tailbone is a lot,” he said. “I hope he gets better soon because we’re going to need him. He’s a really big piece.”

He’s more than a really big piece. He’s half the team. James is the other half. They fit together perfectly. They complement each other marvelously. They encompass the Lakers’ hopes completely.

Without Davis, this team is James and a bunch of role players. Without Davis, this team could look a lot like last year’s team.

“He’s one of our pillars,” said Vogel. “He’s our present. He’s our past.”

Advertisement

The Lakers are 29-6 with him, and 1-1 without him. They are a top-five defensive team with him, and apply unsettled and inconsistent pressure without him. They are a top-five scoring team with him, and James is overburdened without him.

And oh yeah, while he’s gone, they’ll be officially missing 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots a game.

Howard and JaVale McGee will have to fill the middle. Kyle Kuzma will probably have to go straight from the trading block into the starting lineup. Roles will change. Unrealistic expectations will be demanded. James will once again feel very much alone.

“It’s going to be hard to pick up that slack,” said Greene. “We’re going to need all 13-14 guys.”

The Lakers quietly worried about this sort of freak injury when they traded for Davis. He has been dinged up so much, he didn’t play more than 75 games in any of his previous seven NBA seasons. Only twice has he played more than 68 games. Yet, this year it had seemed different. He has impressed teammates with his ability to play through pain, missing only two games despite suffering injuries to his right ankle, right knee and right shoulder.

“This is my first experience with him, and he plays through just about everything,” said Vogel. “That’s my only impression of him. He’s as tough as they come.”

His teammates agree.

“Just seeing him fighting through pain means a lot,” said Caldwell-Pope.

A new fight has begun, for Davis, for all of them. The Lakers can still make the playoffs even if Davis misses a bunch of time, but there’s no way they can set themselves up for a championship. They might not be able to make the deal for the playmaker and shooter that is necessary to complete this team. And they might risk losing home court advantage to either Denver or Houston.

They need Davis back sooner than later, and they need to find another gear while he’s gone.

James, who kicked into that gear by climbing out of a sick bed and scoring 31 points with six three pointers against the Knicks, sighed.

“Who said it would be easy?” James said.

It may have just gotten a lot harder.