The NBA announced Friday it is postponing its draft lottery and combine indefinitely because of the coronavirus shutdown.

“More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials,” the league said.

Though the draft is still scheduled for June, the expectation is that it too will be postponed.

The NBA draft lottery was scheduled for May 19 in Chicago. The combine was to take place May 21-24 in Chicago.

As the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, the NBA is discussing ways to continue its season, including playing regular-season games.