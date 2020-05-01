Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

NBA postpones draft lottery and combine indefinitely because of coronavirus

The NBA draft lottery has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The NBA draft lottery was scheduled to take place May 19 in Chicago.
(David Dow NBAE / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
2:09 PM
The NBA announced Friday it is postponing its draft lottery and combine indefinitely because of the coronavirus shutdown.

“More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials,” the league said.

Though the draft is still scheduled for June, the expectation is that it too will be postponed.

The NBA draft lottery was scheduled for May 19 in Chicago. The combine was to take place May 21-24 in Chicago.

As the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, the NBA is discussing ways to continue its season, including playing regular-season games.

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
