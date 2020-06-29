Lakers set to sign guard JR Smith for remainder of NBA season

The Lakers will sign guard JR Smith for the rest of the season, people familiar with the situation said Monday, reuniting LeBron James with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate as the Lakers head to Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season.

Smith was added to replace Avery Bradley, who decided to opt out of the resumption of the season due to family reasons. Bradley made his decision June 23, meeting a deadline that allowed the Lakers to replace him on the roster.

Smith is represented by Klutch Sports Group, which also represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dion Waiters. Smith originally worked out for the Lakers in March the same day Waiters did, and the team opted to sign Waiters instead.

Teams have until July 1 to finalize their rosters and travel party for the league’s return to play, which can include a total of 35 people. The Lakers first game will take place July 30 against the Clippers and will be televised on TNT at 6 p.m.

When the season halted March 11, the Lakers were leading the Western Conference, having recently defeated the Clippers and league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.