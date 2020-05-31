JR Smith beats up a man he alleges broke a window on his truck

In a video posted to TMZ on Sunday, NBA star JR Smith said he beat up a man who allegedly broke a window on his truck while it sat parked on a residential street in Los Angeles.

TMZ posted footage of the alleged incident, which reportedly shows Smith beating up the man near his truck before Smith’s friends step in to pull him away. Smith, 34, is seen kicking and punching the unidentified man several times before he runs away.

The incident happened in the Fairfax district, a short distance from where demonstrators were gathering to protest the death of George Floyd.

“This is a residential area. There wasn’t any stores over here,” Smith said in the video. “I chased him down and whooped his ass. This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with anybody. ... He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped.”

Smith, who played 15 seasons in the NBA, didn’t play this season after going unsigned. The altercation comes one day after Smith was seen riding bicycles in L.A. with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jordan Clarkson and sports agent Rich Paul.