Lakers guard Avery Bradley opts out of NBA restart

The Lakers will be without at least one key player when the NBA season resumes in Florida next month.

Avery Bradley will not be joining the team, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Bradley told ESPN on Tuesday night that the primary reason for his decision was the health of his 6-year-old son Liam, who has a respiratory condition that makes him high risk if he were to contract COVID-19.

Bradley’s decision opens a roster spot for the Lakers, who are considering JR Smith to replace him. Smith worked out for the Lakers in March on the same day they worked out Dion Waiters, whom they eventually signed.

Smith has also been working out with Lakers players recently.