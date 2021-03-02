Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers

Lakers’ Marc Gasol out against Phoenix because of health and safety protocols

Lakers center Marc Gasol looks to pass as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends.
Lakers center Marc Gasol looks to pass as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the second half on Feb. 14 in Denver.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Lakers center Marc Gasol will not play Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Gasol was a surprise addition to the injury report Tuesday afternoon. Players are tested for the coronavirus three times, including on the morning of gamedays.

Montrezl Harrell will start in Gasol’s place.

Players can enter the protocols for a variety of reasons, including exposure to someone who tests positive, as Alex Caruso and Dennis Schroder were required to earlier this season. Players who test positive have to either register consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart or must wait at least 10 days before beginning the process to gaining medical clearance.

The Lakers, as with most NBA teams with players in health and safety protocols, didn’t offer specific details about Gasol.

Gasol, 36, has started all 35 Lakers games this season, averaging 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.

Following their Wednesday night game with Sacramento, the Lakers won’t play for nine days partly because of the All-Star break.

The team is still without Anthony Davis, who continues to recover from calf and Achilles injuries.

