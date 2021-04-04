Lakers injury updates: No timetable for LeBron James, AD return

When the Lakers leave Monday for a five-game trip that starts with a game Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., against the Toronto Raptors, coach Frank Vogel said his injured stars, LeBron James (high right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (strained right calf), will travel with the team.

The Lakers return home to play the Boston Celtics on April 15, the same day fans will be allowed back into Staples Center for the first time since last season.

By then, Davis will have been out almost two months rehabilitating his injury. Vogel was asked if Davis might play that day?

“The only certainty that I can give you is that we’ll have fans there,” Vogel said during his videoconference before the Lakers’ 104-86 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. “I can’t give you anything past that. I know it’s still uncertain when he’ll return.”

Advertisement

Vogel also said that James “is still out indefinitely.”

Drummond, Matthews out

Andre Drummond missed his second straight game with because of a bruised right big toe that had the toenail torn off.

Newsletter All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

The Lakers haven’t given a timetable for the center’s return.

“He’s still having trouble putting his shoe on, you know, the first two days through it,” Vogel said. “He’s just not there yet. He’s still in a great deal of discomfort and we want to make sure that this thing gets behind him.”

Wesley Matthews missed the game Sunday with a neck strain.

He re-injured his neck against the Sacramento Kings Friday night. Matthews was first injured Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

“He had a neck injury in two games in a row and the doc (doctor) is holding him out,” Vogel said.

Clippers down starters Beverley, Ibaka

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka, two starters for the Clippers, are improving from their injuries, but they still didn’t play against the Lakers.

Beverley has been dealing with right knee soreness and Ibaka has a back issue.

Advertisement

“Yeah, Pat’s been progressing on the court very well,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said on a videoconference before the game. “Serge hasn’t had a chance to play five-on-five yet, but Pat’s been playing five-on-five, you know, on the floor, getting his workouts in, so he’s progressing very well. So hopefully he’s pretty close.”

Clippers, Cousins signing close

The possible signing of center DeMarcus Cousins, which has been discussed by the Clippers since last week, could be imminent, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Advertisement

All signs point to the Clippers signing Cousins to a 10-day contract this week as early as Monday — once he clears the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Cousins, an 11-year veteran, has not played since Feb. 17, when he was with the Houston Rockets. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds with the Rockets.

With Ibaka’s injury, the Clippers have the need for another center to back up starter Ivica Zubac.