Lakers add former Rockets guard Ben McLemore

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore gestures with his right hand during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers are using their final roster spot to add former Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore.
(Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
The Lakers are using their final roster spot to sign guard Ben McLemore, adding a former lottery pick who is a career 36% three-point shooter, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Times. McLemore’s deal will be for the remainder of season.

The Houston Rockets released McLemore last weekend.

McLemore, a 28-year-old wing, struggled this season, making 33.1% of his threes while averaging 7.4 points in 16.8 minutes. McLemore was a valuable piece for the Rockets the season prior, shooting 40% from deep on 6.4 attempts per game.

McLemore is represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

The Lakers play the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday night as part of a five-game trip up and back the East coast.

