Lakers

Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to resume full activity

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis stand near the team during a timeout.
Lakers forwards LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis stand near the team during a timeout Tuesday in Brooklyn.
(Corey Sipkin / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Lakers star forward Anthony Davis has been cleared to return to practice, presumably the final step before rejoining the team for the first time in months.

Before the Lakers hosted Boston on Thursday, coach Frank Vogel shared that Davis was cleared for full participation in on-court activities, opening the door for his return to action next week.

Vogel said it’s unlikely Davis will be ready for either of the Lakers’ games against Utah on Saturday or Monday but hopes he’s available after that.

Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 14, when he injured his calf and Achilles tendon. Thursday will be the 28th consecutive game he’s missed.

Vogel said the Lakers will be cautious with Davis once he returns, using short minutes to help Davis return to playing shape

“It’s not going to be a full return to playing 30-something minutes per night,” Vogel said.

The Lakers have still not issued an update on when LeBron James will return from his high ankle sprain.

Sports

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

