Vanessa Bryant wishes Gigi a happy 15th birthday

Vanessa Bryant shared some sweet words Saturday to her daughter Gianna on what would have been her 15th birthday. Bryant took to Instagram to post an old photo of herself and Gigi when she was elementary school age.

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday!” Bryant wrote with a heart and kiss emoji. “I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!”

Bryant, who is of Mexican heritage, also noted it would have been her daughter’s quinceañera.

Advertisement

Bryant announced the Mambacita clothing line in honor of her daughter’s birthday. The collection features tie-dyed sweatshirts and sweatpants with all proceeds to go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

LeBron James and the Sparks also shared social media tributes to Gigi (Gianna’s nickname), who had aspirations of playing basketball for the UConn Huskies and had WNBA potential.

Happy Birthday Gigi 🕊💜💛 pic.twitter.com/tfzyG6V3Y0 — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 1, 2021

She was 13 when she and her father, Kobe, were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Instagram has become a place for Vanessa to share her emotions and keep fans updated on the Lakers superstar’s family as they carry on his legacy. Among her posts, she has shared a letter that one of her late daughter’s friends wrote to her. She and her oldest daughter, Natalia, got tattoos to honor their lost loved ones.

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15. Michael Jordan will present him as a member of the Class of 2020.