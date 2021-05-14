How to watch Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 this weekend. The induction ceremony Saturday is the main event from the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

There are a few other festivities that will celebrate the Lakers legend and his classmates, Patrick Baumann, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Here’s how to watch all of it:

On Friday, ESPN’s Marc Spears will speak at a press conference with each member of the Class of 2020 or a representative. That will air at 11 a.m. PDT on NBA TV.

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT, ESPN will air the Hall of Fame Awards Celebration and Gala, hosted by Lisa Salters. This will be the presentation of the Hall of Fame rings and jackets to the Class of 2020.

Various other awards also will be presented, including the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement given to Tim Nugent, the Curt Gowdy Media Award given to Michael Wilbon, Mike Breen, Jim Gray and TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and the Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award given to Wayne Embry, George Raveling and Bill Russell.

The induction ceremony is set to start at 2:30 p.m. PDT Saturday and will air on ESPN. Bryant will be presented by Michael Jordan and his induction speech will be given by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant.

The 18-time All-Star is being honored with a special exhibit at the Hall called “Kobe: A Basketball Life” that explores his prolific career. The only other Hall of Famer to receive such a tribute was Jordan, who was inducted in 2009.

The Hall of Fame ceremonies were delayed from August because of the pandemic.