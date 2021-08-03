Lakers reach free-agent deals with Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk

The Lakers kept adding to their free-agent haul Tuesday, agreeing to deals with forward Carmelo Anthony and guard Malik Monk, according to multiple people who are not authorized to speak publicly.

Anthony essentially broke his news on social media Tuesday, posting a two-second video with ME70, with the seven turning into the Lakers’ L logo.

Anthony and Lakers star LeBron James are longtime friends and have wanted to be teammates, but their illustrious career paths never crossed.

Now they get their chance after Anthony agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers. The contract can’t be signed until the NBA’s new business year opens Friday at 12:01 p.m. Until then, teams and players can only agree to terms.

The Lakers agreed to terms with four free agents on Monday, including center Dwight Howard. They also have deals set with 3-and-D wings Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington.

Anthony, 37, is an 18-year veteran who averaged 13.4 points and made 40.9% of his three-pointers last season in Portland. The 6-foot-7 Anthony was solid off the bench last season for the Trail Blazers.

Monk, who was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Charlotte Hornets, which made him an unrestricted free agent, also agreed to his deal Tuesday.

He’s a 6-3 guard in his fourth season who has the ability to knock down open shots.

Monk averaged 11.7 points and shot 40.1% from three-point range in 20.9 minutes per game last season in Charlotte.

The Lakers still have a few more roster spots to fill. The team entered free agency with only James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol and Alfonzo McKinnie under contract, and acquired superstar guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a trade that will be completed Friday.

The Lakers still have designs on keeping restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker, who emerged as a young contributor last season.