Lakers sign Quincy Olivari to two-way contract, waive Colin Castleton
Rookie Quincy Olivari capped his preseason with the one thing he wanted more than anything else — a job.
The Lakers signed Olivari to a two-way contract Saturday, waiving center Colin Castleton to create a spot for one of the best stories of the team’s preseason.
Olivari, a 6-foot-3 guard from Xavier, had an eventful three weeks with the team. First, he became an unlikely internet star on media day after getting caught on live TV taking a selfie with LeBron James. Then Olivari sparked a 20-0 run in a comeback win in Milwaukee.
And Friday, he again took the internet by storm. Following a 22-point game in his first start, Olivari delivered an emotional postgame interview after interacting Stephen Curry, his childhood idol.
“It’s crazy because I liked him since I was in like sixth grade. It was, I don’t even know what to say, man,” he said as he unsuccessfully fought tears Friday night. “Because like, that’s my favorite player ever. And the first thing he told me was like, ‘I’m a big fan of your game.’ And like, truth be told, I’m a big fan of him. I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey.
“And like, I just wanted to be like him so bad. So just to be able to meet him, him be able to have some respect for me and for us to talk in the back — he gave me a pair of his shoes and signed them. Like, that meant the world to me.”
Quincy Olivari finishes with 22 points and Bronny James scores 17 as the Lakers wrap up their preseason slate with a 132-74 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The clip was shared widely on social media Friday night.
On Saturday, Curry posted a photo of him and Olivari to his Instagram account with the caption, “Real as they come.”
Olivari made 8 of 14 shots from three-point range this preseason, tied with James for the best percentage on the team.
