Media day 2021 at the Lake Show

The Los Angeles Times photo team typically has the luxury of covering the Lakers media day with a photo station and posed portraits. But this year, photographer Wally Skalij needed to find the moments in the chaos. Media days are typically scripted, with interviews and head shots of each player. It’s a time to meet new teammates and have a laugh with the old, and it’s these moments that Skalij was able to capture.
