Media day 2021 at the Lake Show

Dwight Howard poses for pictures during the Lakers' media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
The Los Angeles Times photo team typically has the luxury of covering the Lakers media day with a photo station and posed portraits. But this year, photographer Wally Skalij needed to find the moments in the chaos. Media days are typically scripted, with interviews and head shots of each player. It’s a time to meet new teammates and have a laugh with the old, and it’s these moments that Skalij was able to capture.

Lakers Anthony Davis takes pictures of LeBron James during an interview on media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Anthony Davis poses for pictures on media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Russell Westbrook talks on the phone before an interview during media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Russell Westbrook prepares for a photo shoot during media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Dwight Howard does an interview during media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Rajon Rondo poses for pictures on media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Lebron James, left, and Anthony Davis have fun during media day,
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Lebron James, left, and Anthony Davis share a laugh during media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Anthony Davis does an interview during media day.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

