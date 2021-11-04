LeBron James dealing with abdominal strain, won’t play for Lakers vs. Thunder

LeBron James will not play Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a rectus abdominis strain, the Lakers announced.

James has missed two games this season because of right ankle soreness.

James is second on the Lakers in scoring (24.8) and assists (7.0) and first in minutes per game (37.0) and steals (2.3).

After completing a four-game home stand against the Thunder on Thursday, the Lakers play at Portland on Saturday before returning home for a five-game home stand.

The Lakers also said center Dwight Howard, who missed the last two games with neck stiffness, has been upgraded to probable for Thursday’s game. Guard Wayne Ellington, who hasn’t played all season because of a left hamstring strain, also has been listed as probable.