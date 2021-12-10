Lakers star Anthony Davis questionable for game tonight because of sore knee

The Lakers could be without star big man Anthony Davis tonight in Oklahoma City because of soreness in his left knee, the team announced.

Davis, who is averaging 24 points and 10.2 rebounds, has missed just one game this season, and that was because of illness.

The Lakers, who lost to the Grizzlies on Thursday in Memphis, are trying to avoid a third loss this season to the Thunder, who have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Following the loss to the Grizzlies, Davis said the team needed to adopt a new attitude in the face of their inconsistent performances.

“We got to play like we’re the underdogs, which now, at this point of the season, the way we’re playing, a lot of games, we probably are,” Davis said. “We got to be able to have that mindset and we got to come in and be scrappy and be the more physical team and play like we’re the underdogs.”