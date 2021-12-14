Odell Beckham Jr. is among nine Rams put on reserve/COVID-19 list

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller and seven more Rams players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back JuJu Hughes, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and practice squad defensive lineman Jonah Williams and practice squad defensive back Tyler Hall were placed on the list.

Tight end Tyler Higbee was activated to the roster from the list.

Higbee was among five players placed on the list in the days leading up to and on the day of Monday night’s 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, cornerback Donte Deayon and cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not play against the Cardinals.

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that the Rams were in intensive protocols and would work remotely Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“This has definitely been the most uniquely challenging situation we’ve dealt with with COVID over the last two years, no doubt about it,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters before the latest list of players affected was announced.

McVay has said that all but one player on the team was vaccinated. He reiterated Tuesday that all of the players placed on the list have been vaccinated.

“That’s the thing that’s the most concerning about all of this is, everybody’s done exactly what they could,” McVay said. “I trust that these guys are taking the right precautionary measures and now, whether it’s this new variant or whatever it is, now you’re adding a lot of layers to this situation that we thought we were past, and that’s the thing that I think is the most mind-numbing about it all for me.”

McVay said that he expected more players and staff members would be affected and that he was awaiting his own test results.

“Nobody feels sorry for us, and you have to be able to keep it moving,” McVay said, “but it has been an interesting last 48 hours — to say the least — as it pertains to COVID.”

How the Rams prepare for the Seahawks remains to be seen.

The Rams’ Thousands Oaks training facility features a large outdoor tent that was used for meetings throughout the 2020 season.

Beckham, who signed as a free agent in November, has become an integral part of the offense. Against the Cardinals, he scored a touchdown on a short slant route. It was his third touchdown in the last three games.

Fuller, a second-year pro, is a team captain and the defensive signal caller.

Burgess and Hopkins were among seldom-used players who stepped up and performed well against the Cardinals in the absence of starters.

