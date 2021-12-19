Lakers coach Frank Vogel enters NBA’s COVID protocols

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and wing Kent Bazemore have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols as the team continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak as it wraps up a three-game road trip.

The Lakers announced the results Sunday morning before the team’s game with the Chicago Bulls, who had two games suspended after an outbreak of their own.

Assistant coach David Fizdale will be the team’s acting head coach.

The Lakers have placed eight players in the NBA’s protocols this week alone, with Russell Westbrook quickly exiting them after a series of negative tests.

They’ll play the Bulls without Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Bazemore. Kendrick Nunn, who is out with a knee injury, is also in the health and safety protocols.

The Lakers also won’t have star big man Anthony Davis, who underwent testing Saturday that revealed an MCL sprain in his left knee. He’ll be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

“It’s just craziness. There’s chaos involved,” Vogel said Friday night in Minnesota. “Like every few hours, you’re hearing a new guy is out or in [Westbrook’s] case a new guy is in that you thought was out. It’s just a crazy time.”