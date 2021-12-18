Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers star Anthony Davis to miss at least four weeks with knee sprain

Lakers forward Anthony Davis sustains a left knee sprain during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
CHICAGO — 

Anthony Davis will miss significant time after spraining a ligament in his left knee, testing revealed.

An MRI on Saturday showed a sprained MCL in his left knee. The Lakers said he’d be re-evaluated by doctors in approximately four weeks.

Davis suffered the injury when Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels fell into the outside of Davis’ knee during Friday’s game, knocking him to the ground. Davis tried to limp to the locker room, but he fell in the tunnel.

Following the game, the Lakers acknowledged they were concerned about Davis.

“My concern is always for his health,” LeBron James said. “You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like A.D. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above’s hands.”

Davis missed two games earlier this month with a sore left knee before returning to play against Dallas. Earlier in the game against Minnesota, Davis sprained his right ankle and needed to return to the locker room before coming back into the game.

The injury comes at a time when the Lakers are already short-handed amid a COVID-19 outbreak among their roster.

As of Saturday afternoon, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves all were in the health and safety protocols. Kendrick Nunn, the team’s injured guard, also tested positive.

In 27 games this season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles' teams.

