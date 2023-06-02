Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel hired by Suns to replace Monty Williams

Frank Vogel, who coached the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title, has been hired as the Phoenix Suns head coach, a source tells the Associated Press.

The Phoenix Suns hired former Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Friday to replace Monty Williams, a person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

The 49-year-old Vogel has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he’ll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history with a roster that includes stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020 when the league finished its season in the Florida bubble. He has a 431-389 career record over 11 seasons and a 49-39 mark in the playoffs.

Phoenix fired Williams on May 13 despite four successful seasons, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2021 and a coach of the year award in 2022. But the Suns also experienced two straight embarrassing playoff exits — trailing by 30 points at halftime of elimination games at home.

The Suns were tied to several candidates during their nearly three-week search, including assistant Kevin Young and bigger names like Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers. On Friday, they settled on Vogel, who is known for his defensive acumen.

He’s also well-versed in coaching superstar players, helping LeBron James to his most recent title.

New Suns owner Mat Ishbia hasn’t been shy about shaking up the franchise since he took over in February, adding the 13-time All-Star Durant in a blockbuster trade deadline deal. Despite the bold move, the Suns lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.