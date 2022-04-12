Lakers report card: Avery Bradley

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at guard Avery Bradley’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Shot a surprising 39% from three-point range, more than two percentage points above his career average.

Contract status: Signed a one-year deal for $2.6 million and will become a free agent this summer.

The expectations on Oct. 19: The Lakers acquired Bradley the day before the regular-season opener after he was waived by Golden State. In his second tenure with the Lakers, Bradley was expected to be a defensive stalwart.

The reality on April 10: For the most part, Bradley did his job well, making open shots and playing solid defense.

The future: Bradley is just 31 and teams can always use a hard-nosed defender who can knock down open shots. Expect the Lakers to try to bring him back for another run since he’s a veteran who fits around the team’s superstars.