Lakers report card: Kendrick Nunn

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at guard Kendrick Nunn’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: 0 — he didn’t play in any games this season.

Contract status: Player option for $5.2 million.

The expectation on Oct. 19: The Lakers viewed Nunn as a key role player off the bench, capable of scoring and providing good defense.

The reality on April 10: He missed the entire season because of a bone bruise in his right knee.

The future: Coming off a lost season, expect Nunn to opt in to his deal and play an important role for the Lakers, who need him to provide two-way support as he did during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals in 2020.

