Lakers’ LeBron James earns spot on All-NBA third team

LeBron James, after his 19th season as a professional, earned a spot on the All-NBA third team.

All-NBA teams were announced Tuesday, with James earning a place on one of the three teams for the 18th time, extending his NBA record.

Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic made the first team. It’s the first time that the players 27 or younger comprised the entirety of the All-NBA first team since the 1954-55 season.

Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid made the second team. Embiid received more first-team votes (57) than Tatum (49), but positional restrictions pushed him to the second team.

Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns joined James on the third team.

James, who received two first-place votes, averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games.