Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and second-round picks

The Lakers have acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, sources have confirmed to the The Times.

Hachimura is a 6-foot-8 forward who was picked ninth overall by Washington in the 2019 NBA draft. He is averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30 games this season, all off the bench.

Nunn missed all of last season and struggled through the first chunk of this one, but has found his stride in January. He’s averaging 11 points on 48.8% shooting and hitting 37.5% from three.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

