Advertisement
Lakers

Rob Pelinka says the Lakers are ‘canvassing the league on ways to get better’

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks during a media day press conference in El Segundo
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks during the NBA basketball team’s media day in El Segundo, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Rob Pelinka, the man in charge of putting the pieces together for the Lakers, was succinct while discussing what the franchise’s focus.

Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manger and vice president of basketball operations, spoke to media Tuesday night before the 22-26 Lakers hosted the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. While introducing newly acquired forward Rui Hachimura, Pelinka said “the calculus for the Lakers is to win a championship or not. There’s no in-between or incremental growth. So as we analyze opportunities, we have to do it through that lens.”

Rui Hachimura, de los Wizards de Washington, sonríe tras encestar ante el Magic de Orlando

Lakers

Analysis: Lakers’ acquisition of Rui Hachimura isn’t a blockbuster move, but it’s a sensible one

The Lakers have acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks.

To achieve that goal this season, Pelinka would have to make another trade to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who appears to be close to returning to play, the help they need.

Advertisement

Pelinka will do his due diligence right up until the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, looking at ways he can make the Lakers better.

The Lakers have two valuable first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, and teams are looking at those as capital for any potential deal.

“Of course, this is the time of year, with the trade deadline a couple weeks away, where we’re canvassing the league on ways to get better,” Pelinka said. “With me, that’s talking to all 29 other teams and their GMs and just keeping a cadence, checking in every few days. That’s something that all the teams are doing this time of year.”

What the Lakers can look forward to is the return of Davis, who missed his 20th straight game with a right foot stress injury. He has been ramping up his work the last few days, playing five-on-five.

Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33).

Lakers

LeBron James scores 46, but Lakers routed by Clippers as help can’t come soon enough

LeBron James became the first player to score at least 40 points against all NBA teams, but it wasn’t enough in the Lakers’ 133-115 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was pressed after the team lost to the Clippers Tuesday night about Davis playing against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night at home.

“I’ll just say it like this: Once we get our evaluation done in the morning, the possibilities are limitless,” Ham said.

In the loop

Pelinka was asked how much he talks to his two stars, James and Davis, as the trade deadline approaches.

“I think we’ve said before our captains, LeBron and Anthony Davis, are always involved in what Coach Ham is doing, what the front office is doing,” Pelinka said. “At the same time, I think LeBron said it really well at the press conference the other night when he said, ‘My job is to play basketball. The front office’s job is to do their job and build a roster. And Coach Ham’s job is to coach.’ I agree with that. We all have to do our jobs and do them with excellence and all be together. That’s how we operate and will continue to operate.”

PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 22: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass.

Lakers

LeBron James scores 37 points as Lakers rally in wild comeback over Portland

LeBron James scores 37 points as the Lakers overcome being outscored 45-13 in the second quarter in a comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

After he had scored 46 points, his fourth time scoring 40-plus points in a game this season, and made a career-high nine three-pointers, James was asked about Pelinka involving the star forward in trade discussions.

“Rob is going to do his job, that’s his job,” James said. “My job is to be out on the floor and make sure my guys are locked in and ready to go.”

Lakers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement