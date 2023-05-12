Photos: Lakers defeat Warriors, set up showdown with the Nuggets

The Lakers eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday night in a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Crypto.com Arena. They’ll face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, with the best-of-seven series starting Tuesday.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured many of the biggest moments from the Lakers’ Game 6 victory. Here are some of their best photos:

Lakers star LeBron James celebrates after scoring against the Warriors in the third quarter of Game 6. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, battles Warriors guard Moses Moody for the ball during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, shoots after being fouled by Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, on a shot attempt in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura celebrates a slam dunk against the Warriors in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, stretches to grab a rebound in front of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James, front, hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after the Lakers’ 122-101 win in Game 6. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell drives to the basket against the Warriors in Game 6. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

