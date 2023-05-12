Photos: Lakers defeat Warriors, set up showdown with the Nuggets

Share
The Lakers eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday night in a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Crypto.com Arena. They’ll face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, with the best-of-seven series starting Tuesday.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured many of the biggest moments from the Lakers’ Game 6 victory. Here are some of their best photos:
