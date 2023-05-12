Advertisement
Lakers

Photos: Lakers defeat Warriors, set up showdown with the Nuggets

A player in a yellow jersey has his hand on a basketball in front of three players in blue and yellow jerseys.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, passes around Golden State Warriors players (from left) Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 122-101 win in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally Skalij
Gina Ferazzi
The Lakers eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday night in a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Crypto.com Arena. They’ll face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, with the best-of-seven series starting Tuesday.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured many of the biggest moments from the Lakers’ Game 6 victory. Here are some of their best photos:

Lakers star LeBron James celebrates after scoring against the Warriors in the third quarter of Game 6.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, battles Warriors guard Moses Moody for the ball during the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, shoots after being fouled by Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, on a shot attempt in the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura celebrates a slam dunk against the Warriors in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, stretches to grab a rebound in front of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James, front, hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after the Lakers’ 122-101 win in Game 6.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell drives to the basket against the Warriors in Game 6.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis is hugged by teammate LeBron James after being fouled wile scoring a basket against the Warriors in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers
Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

