Photos: Lakers fall to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Game 1

Despite 40 points from Anthony Davis, the Lakers couldn’t stop the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets from holding on for a 132-126 win in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals on Tuesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Here are some of their best photos from Game 1:

Lakers star LeBron James gets a pass off in front of Denver’s Aaron Gordon in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, front, blocks a shot by Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, right, dunks on Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, is defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, battles for a loose ball against Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, right, and forward Anthony Davis during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Denver’s Nikola Jokic is fouled by Lakers forward Anthony Davis late in the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James goes up for a basket as Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope attempts to draw a charge during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, and forward LeBron James react to a call during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, drives to the basket against Nuggets guard Christian Braun during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots a three-point basket over Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, second from left, fouls Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, on a shot attempt during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, top, looks pass the ball while Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, and center Nikola Jokic defend during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, drives to the basket between Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, and forward Anthony Davis during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., right, fights to go up for a shot while Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)