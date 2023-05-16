Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 1 live updates, score and start time

Lakers know what they’re facing in former teammate KCP
DENVER — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could only laugh when he was asked about having won an NBA championship as a starting guard with the Lakers in 2020. Now as a starting guard with the Denver Nuggets both teams are in the other’s way of trying to reach the NBA Finals.
“That’s crazy, right?” he said after practice Monday on the eve of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Lakers and Nuggets at Ball Arena. “We just talked about it yesterday and had a laugh about it. The crazy thing about it is that the same four teams that were in the bubble in the conference finals are back in the conference finals again. We had a good laugh about it.”
He was referring to how the Lakers and Nuggets met in the Western Conference finals in 2020 on the Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla., and are facing off again while the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat met in the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and are going at it again in 2023.
Before Caldwell-Pope could finish his thoughts, Denver reserve center DeAndre Jordan interrupted the conversation, joking that the reporter from Los Angeles wanted extra information.
“You know you won a championship with the Lakers. How does it feel?” said Jordan, who played for the Lakers and Clippers. “So, give me some details on the Nuggets.”
Caldwell-Pope shook his head and laughed.
Yes, the Nuggets have the home-court advantage, but he’s expecting it to be a tough best-of-seven series.
Lakers’ game plan: Win Game 1 and grab control of series
DENVER — A wall of video cameras surrounded Nikola Jokic as reporters piled around the two-time MVP after the Nuggets finished their final practice before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
All eyes were on him. And for Lakers coach Darvin Ham, that’s a problem. Because if everyone could just turn off the cameras and turn around for a quick second, the Lakers and their head coach can execute their game plan for stopping one of the NBA’s best players.
“Try to catch him coming out of his house and kidnap him,” Ham said jokingly.
Jokic will certainly avoid Ham’s clutches ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday, but that plan might be as good as any against a player who has been dominant all postseason. He’s averaged 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists, the rare kind of offensive force who can dominate a game as a scorer and a passer.
“We’re gonna have to mix up pitches. [Anthony Davis] will start on him,” Ham said. “We have a few different guys that will see action against him. Just try to put your best foot forward every time out. But again, try to do everything we can to do our work early and keep him off-balance.”
In the opening round, the Lakers defense had to deal with Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant. In the second round, it was Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry. Ham and his coaches were able to devise game plans — that didn’t involve kidnapping — that often worked.
Both series wins followed the same path, a win in Game 1 to take control followed by wins in the Lakers’ three games in Los Angeles.
Lakers discuss challenge ahead with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets
Anthony Davis smiled and looked over at LeBron James sitting next to him at the podium, the two Lakers stars and leaders admitting they had already given some thoughts about playing the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.
The Lakers had just dispatched the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors by winning the best-of-seven semifinal series 4-2 with a 122-101 victory Friday night and there was joy inside L.A.’s locker room and universe at Crypto.com Arena.
Sure, it was time for the Lakers to rejoice, to reset with three days off before they meet the Nuggets in Game 1 on Tuesday night in Denver, to recalibrate after having dealt with Golden State’s dangerous trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
The preparation never stops for Davis and James, and so they thought back to 2020, when the Lakers defeated the Nuggets in five games in the Western Conference finals in the bubble on the Walt Disney World sports campus near Orlando, Fla.
Here the Lakers and Nuggets are again, set to meet again with a chance to reach the NBA Finals on the line.
“It’s funny, but me and Bron talked about it earlier, about going back and watching that series to kinda see what we did to kinda figure out how we can best match up and get victories over them,” Davis said.
What scouts expect in Western Conference finals
It’s the Hollywood script with the third-act twist nobody saw coming.
For the first time since 2014, the Golden State Warriors reached the postseason but not the NBA Finals. And it was the Lakers, of all teams — the same Lakers who started this season 2-10 — who dethroned the Warriors’ streak of 19 consecutive playoff series victories against Western Conference opponents.
The Lakers’ series-clinching win in Game 6 last Friday sets up a Western Conference finals against top-seeded Denver, a rematch of 2020, that begins Tuesday in Denver.
Though the rosters, and even the coaching staffs in the case of the Lakers, have almost entirely flipped since their last postseason meeting, league insiders interviewed by The Los Angeles Times agree that the series will again hinge on the starring duos who have remained: The Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Two scouts, a front-office executive involved in scouting, and a coach were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor in scouting the conference finals.
Scout No. 1
I actually think that Denver is a better matchup for the Lakers compared to the previous two they’ve had in Memphis and Golden State. The Lakers being a bigger and older team — older in a certain sense — struggle with those dynamic, shifty or explosive guards. I actually think they will fare well against everyone else besides Jokic. The Lakers tend to be pretty good when they can hone in on one thing specifically.