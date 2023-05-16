Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 1 live updates, score and start time

Lakers know what they’re facing in former teammate KCP

Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played four seasons with the Lakers, helping the team win the 2020 NBA title. LeBron James is well aware of how Caldwell-Pope influences a game entering the Western Conference finals on Tuesday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could only laugh when he was asked about having won an NBA championship as a starting guard with the Lakers in 2020. Now as a starting guard with the Denver Nuggets both teams are in the other’s way of trying to reach the NBA Finals.

“That’s crazy, right?” he said after practice Monday on the eve of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Lakers and Nuggets at Ball Arena. “We just talked about it yesterday and had a laugh about it. The crazy thing about it is that the same four teams that were in the bubble in the conference finals are back in the conference finals again. We had a good laugh about it.”

He was referring to how the Lakers and Nuggets met in the Western Conference finals in 2020 on the Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla., and are facing off again while the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat met in the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and are going at it again in 2023.

Before Caldwell-Pope could finish his thoughts, Denver reserve center DeAndre Jordan interrupted the conversation, joking that the reporter from Los Angeles wanted extra information.

“You know you won a championship with the Lakers. How does it feel?” said Jordan, who played for the Lakers and Clippers. “So, give me some details on the Nuggets.”

Caldwell-Pope shook his head and laughed.

Yes, the Nuggets have the home-court advantage, but he’s expecting it to be a tough best-of-seven series.

READ MORE >>