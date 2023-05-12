Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 6 live updates, scores and start time

‘We have another opportunity’: Lakers turn focus on eliminating Warriors

Lakers guard Lonnie Walker scores a basket against Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 5 on Wednesday night at Chase Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Inside a mostly quiet Lakers locker room late Wednesday night, the biggest concern was about the status of Anthony Davis and his availability for their close-out Game 6 on Friday against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Davis had departed the game with 7 minutes and 34 seconds left at Chase Center. He had been hit on the side of his head by an inadvertent elbow from Warriors forward Kevon Looney as they battled for rebounding position while D’Angelo Russell scored on a layup . Davis fell to the court holding his head. He got up and took a seat on the Lakers’ bench, but eventually went to the locker room and never returned.

The Lakers were down 14 at that moment and went on to lose 121-106, but they still own a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series and can knock the defending NBA champion Warriors out of the playoffs with a victory Friday night at home.

That will be the Lakers’ main focus — with or without Davis.

“That we have another opportunity,” LeBron James said about the approach the Lakers will have to take. “Obviously, they played exceptionally well here tonight, and we had some good moments, but not as close to 48 minutes as we needed to be, but we’ve got another opportunity on Friday, and we look forward to the matchup again.”

