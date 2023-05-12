Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 6 live updates, scores and start time

‘We have another opportunity’: Lakers turn focus on eliminating Warriors
Inside a mostly quiet Lakers locker room late Wednesday night, the biggest concern was about the status of Anthony Davis and his availability for their close-out Game 6 on Friday against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
Davis had departed the game with 7 minutes and 34 seconds left at Chase Center. He had been hit on the side of his head by an inadvertent elbow from Warriors forward Kevon Looney as they battled for rebounding position while D’Angelo Russell scored on a layup . Davis fell to the court holding his head. He got up and took a seat on the Lakers’ bench, but eventually went to the locker room and never returned.
The Lakers were down 14 at that moment and went on to lose 121-106, but they still own a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series and can knock the defending NBA champion Warriors out of the playoffs with a victory Friday night at home.
That will be the Lakers’ main focus — with or without Davis.
“That we have another opportunity,” LeBron James said about the approach the Lakers will have to take. “Obviously, they played exceptionally well here tonight, and we had some good moments, but not as close to 48 minutes as we needed to be, but we’ve got another opportunity on Friday, and we look forward to the matchup again.”
Can Anthony Davis play in Game 6 after head injury? Here’s how NBA’s concussion policy works
The wobbly walk. The dazed look. Hands grasping head.
Anthony Davis’ behavior after sustaining an elbow to the head Wednesday night was a scary sight.
TNT’s Chris Haynes reported after Golden State’s 121- 106 win over the Lakers that Davis “appears to have avoided a concussion.” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Thursday that Davis isn’t showing signs of a concussion and the Lakers listed Davis as probable for Game 6 on Friday night.
That is great news for the Lakers. A look at the NBA’s concussion policy could shed some light on what might be happening behind the scenes.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is ‘feeling great’ before Game 6
Darvin Ham said star big man Anthony Davis wasn’t exhibiting any signs of a concussion following a blow to the head in the fourth quarter of Game 5.
Davis, Ham said, would be listed as “probable” for a potential series-clinching game with the Golden State Warriors on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.
“He’s doing good. We checked in with him and he’s feeling great. Our medical staff gave us a great update,” said Ham, who met with reporters via teleconference. “… He’s the centerpiece of what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball and for us just in general for our success rate. So, that was great, great news.”
Davis left Wednesday’s game late after being struck in the side of the head by an elbow from Kevon Looney. The Lakers lost Game 5 121-106.