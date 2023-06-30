Advertisement
Lakers set Summer League roster

Lakers guard Max Christie, right, attempts a three-point shot against Mavericks forward Davis Bertans.
(Emil T. Lippe / Associated Press)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
The Lakers have set their roster for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, the team announced Friday.

Draft picks Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-6 point guard, and Maxwell Lewis, a 6-7 wing, will be joined by second-year guard Max Christie and two-way forward Cole Swider.

Also joining the team is former Lakers two-way player and unrestricted free agent Scotty Pippen Jr.

Here’s the roster:

No., Player, Pos., Ht.

29, Damion Baugh, G, 6-4

26, Colin Castleton, C, 6-11

10, Max Christie, G, 6-5

30, LJ Figueroa, F, 6-6

27, Alex Fudge, F, 6-8

36, Bryce Hamilton, G, 6-4

55, D’Moi Hodge, G, 6-4

11, Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, 6-6

31, Sacha Killeya-Jones, C, 6-11

21, Maxwell Lewis, F, 6-7

14, Scotty Pippen Jr., G, 6-1

20, Cole Swider, F, 6-9

