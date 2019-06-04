Lionel Hollins to join staff of Lakers coach Frank Vogel

The Lakers will add Lionel Hollins to their coaching staff as an assistant, a person with knowledge of the hire said Tuesday.
Hollins joins head coach Frank Vogel and assistant Jason Kidd on the staff. Vogel was officially introduced as the Lakers’ new coach on May 20, when it was also announced that Kidd would be on the staff. All three have previously been head coaches in the NBA.
Hollins compiled a record of 262-272 in nine seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.
A former NBA player who won a championship with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977, Hollins began coaching in the NBA as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns in 1988.
He guided the Grizzlies to three consecutive playoff appearances, culminating in a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2013, when Memphis was swept by the San Antonio Spurs. After the Grizzlies declined to renew Hollins’ contract, he was hired the next season by Brooklyn. He was fired during his second season with the Nets, who were 10-27 at the time.
Hollins is a native of Kansas who starred at Rancho High in North Las Vegas before playing in college at Dixie State and Arizona State. He was selected by the Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick in the 1975 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-3 guard played 10 seasons in the NBA, including stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. He averaged 11.6 points, 5.2 assists and one steal.
Hollins returned to Arizona State in 1985 to start his coaching career as an assistant to Steve Patterson.