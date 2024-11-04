Anthony Davis and LeBron James can’t mask Lakers’ issues in loss to Pistons

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, tries to drive past Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the first half of the Lakers’ 115-103 loss Monday.

JJ Redick, the mathematically inclined Lakers coach, knows the sample sizes are too small as the Lakers enter their third week of the season. Still, 27th in anything is probably at least a little concerning.

Through six games, that’s where Redick’s team ranked in defensive efficiency, a stunning statistic considering his team is anchored by one of the NBA’s premier defensive players in Anthony Davis.

“I think we can be a really good defensive team,” JJ Redick said before Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. “I’m confident when we get a larger sample size, we won’t be 27th in the league.”

Advertisement

After the first half of game seven, it was probably worse.

Forget that the Pistons had only won twice this season, that they’d been stuck in the mud on a rebuild with no real ending in sight. Forget that they played in Brooklyn the day before while the Lakers enjoyed time off after their win in Toronto.

From the moment Monday’s game began, the Lakers’ biggest issues — the ones on the defensive end — were the biggest problems on the court.

The Lakers lost 115-103 to the Pistons, their first loss in Detroit since 2021, after allowing 67 first-half points and failing to slow their opponent in almost every aspect of the game.

Advertisement

Davis led the Lakers (4-3) with 37 points and nine rebounds. LeBron James added 20 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. But the Lakers’ bench was outscored 27-10.

The Pistons were more forceful to the glass. They were quicker in transition. They were more aggressive to the basket. And even though they were ice cold, they were more willing to take three-point shots.

The early problems were severe enough to force the Lakers into an uphill climb for nearly the entirety of the game, a climb they were unable to make.

Redick tightened his rotation in the second half. Cam Reddish replaced Max Christie, and rookie Dalton Knecht didn’t play after the second quarter.

Advertisement

The Pistons (3-5) finished with 11 more shots, 18 more rebounds, nine more second-chance points and six more points in the paint.

The loss to Detroit ensured the Lakers will have a losing five-game trip.