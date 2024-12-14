NBA Cup semifinals: Bucks advance with win over Hawks

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson tries to shoot over Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA Cup semifinal on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and was an assist away from a triple-double, Damian Lillard added 25 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 on Saturday to earn a spot in the NBA Cup championship game.

Antetokounmpo finished with 14 rebounds, nine assists and four blocked shots for the Bucks, who improved to 11-1 all-time in NBA Cup games — the only loss coming in last year’s semifinals.

Brook Lopez scored 16 for Milwaukee.

Trae Young had 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Hawks, who got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Jalen Johnson and 15 points from De’Andre Hunter.