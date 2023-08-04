Oregon and Washington join Big Ten, putting Pac-12 in further peril

It looks like USC and UCLA will have Pac-12 brethren joining them in the Big Ten after all.

Multiple outlets reported Friday morning that Oregon and Washington are expected to accept an invitation to join the Big Ten, bringing the conference membership to 18 schools for the 2024-25 academic year.

Yahoo Sports reported that Oregon and Washington told the Pac-12 of the impending move in a meeting that was supposed to be commissioner George Kliavkoff’s last chance to convince his members to stay together after the exits of USC and UCLA last summer and Colorado last week.

Kliavkoff reportedly presented his schools with the details of a potential media rights agreement with Apple on Tuesday. The deal would put Pac-12 games mostly on the streaming service and offer minimal linear cable and broadcast options. For schools in western time zones, that have already struggled with exposure during the past decade, that idea apparently did not sit well.

Oregon and Washington are expected to be followed out the door by Arizona, which has reportedly been approved for Big 12 membership. The pressure would then be on Arizona State and Utah to go with the Wildcats to the suddenly resurgent league.

It’s less clear what will happen to Stanford, California, Washington State and Oregon State. Unless the Pac-12 survives by finding expansion partners or entices the Mountain West with a merger, the remaining members would become the first major conference schools in the realignment era to actually lose their conference home.

Even if the Pac-12 does still exist, it certainly won’t feel like a power conference any longer.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.