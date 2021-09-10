Advertisement
A GIF includes a small TV with logos of pro football teams and the words "Find your football bar."
Use our football sports guide to find a bar showing your NFL team every game day.
(Hamlet Nalbandyan / Los Angeles Times)
Sports

Ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

By Eduardo Gonzalez
J. Brady McCollough
For Subscribers
Share

It’s easy to find Rams, Chargers and even Raiders fans in Southern California, but where can Packers, Cowboys, Patriots or Dolphins fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with other fans who share their passion?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.

If you’re a fan of one of 31 out of the 32 NFL teams in the league (sorry Bucs fans, we couldn’t find a bar for you at the moment), then use this guide to find your tribe. You don’t need to be the only fan cheering when the Vikings score a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing a Jets jersey and see only others decked out in Giants gear. Cheer with fellow Chiefs and jeer with fellow Eagles.

Find your home field on NFL game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts NFL fans that has not been included in this list, tell us about it. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And also check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.

Big Wangs

North Hollywood Arizona Cardinals
By J. Brady McCollough
This spot caters to fans of all kinds but especially those who love to cheer for a bird — and chow down on one, too. The Cardinals fit that bill.
On the Thirty

Sherman Oaks Atlanta Falcons
By J. Brady McCollough
This vibrant lounge space with lots of wines and craft beers hosts the “Dirty Birds” on Sundays, knowing full well that tears could break through any moment if the Super Bowl choke against the Patriots comes up in conversation.
City Tavern

Atlanta Falcons
By J. Brady McCollough
City Tavern’s Instagram account branded the establishment as the Falcons bar of L.A., so we’ll take them at their word: Dirty Birds are welcome.
The Naughty Pig

West Hollywood Baltimore Ravens
By J. Brady McCollough
The Ravens’ fan club in Southern California is called “the West Wing,” a group that now meets every Sunday in the heart of West Hollywood at the Naughty Pig.
Busby's West

Buffalo Bills
By J. Brady McCollough
The Bills Backers have been known to pack Busby’s West to standing room only, and the crowd should only grow with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company trying to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.
Ye Rustic Inn

Los Feliz Chicago Bears
By J. Brady McCollough
Advertising itself as the “ultimate dive bar” with the “best wings in L.A.,” this Los Feliz jewel is a can’t-miss option for Bears fans on Sundays.
T's Tavern and Sports Grill

Carolina Panthers
By J. Brady McCollough
It appears Panthers fans were gathering at T’s Tavern in Corona as of the 2019 season. T’s features 24 beers on tap and 12 big-screen TVs, so it sounds like a fine spot to cheer on Christian McCaffrey, especially if he’s on your fantasy team!
Rush Street

Chicago Bears
By J. Brady McCollough
This Chicago-themed bar and restaurant has gathered steam as the spot for Windy City sports and revelry. It is known for high-end cocktails and American comfort food.
5 Line Tavern

Eagle Rock Cincinnati Bengals
By J. Brady McCollough
This spacious gastropub in Eagle Rock will host the Bengals West group and make sure that the Cincinnati game has multiple TVs and volume every Sunday.
St. Felix

Hollywood Cleveland Browns
By J. Brady McCollough
With the Browns back as a playoff team, there’s no better time to join the “Dawg Pound” at Ohio-friendly St. Felix, a big and airy bar in Hollywood.
Patrick's Pub

Costa Mesa Cleveland Browns
By J. Brady McCollough
If you’re an Orange County Browns fan, Patrick’s is the spot, with five to seven TVs devoted to the Cleveland game each week. It’s a classic neighborhood pub and appreciates the patronage.
Q’s Billiard Club

Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
If you’re looking for a big bar with an extensive food menu and tons of TVs everywhere you look, Q’s is the spot. It’s been known for a while as the best Cowboys bar on the Westside.
Bludso’s Bar & Que

Fairfax Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
With Cowboys memorabilia and a distinct Texas barbecue vibe, Bludso’s can feel like you’ve been transported to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — especially on Sundays.
The Parlor

Fairfax Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
The Parlor brings a Hollywood vibe for Cowboys fans who like the glitz and glamour. Of all the haunts, this would be the one where the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders would feel most comfortable.
Jameson's Irish Pub

Hollywood Denver Broncos
By J. Brady McCollough
The “Broncos Country Hollywood” group has turned Jameson’s Pub into an orange and blue haven on Sundays. Jameson’s is a neighborhood pub with all the usual Irish fixings.
Brennan's

Denver Broncos
By J. Brady McCollough
Brennan’s has a gigantic patio that is known for hosting turtle races, which makes it a perfect spot for COVID times. The Broncos fans on the Westside know Brennan’s will meet their Mile High game watch expectations.
Stage 21 Bar and Lounge

Culver City Green Bay Packers
By J. Brady McCollough
This Culver City dive is known for karaoke most of the time, but on Sundays it becomes a haven for proud Packers fans who can sing to their heart’s content with every Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass.
Hennessey's Tavern (Hermosa Beach)

Hermosa Beach Detroit Lions
By J. Brady McCollough
Full transparency: It appears likely there is no clear-cut Lions bar in Southern California, as hard as that is to believe. But Hennessy’s, an Irish pub near the Hermosa Beach Pier, has over the last decade regularly hosted a group of Lions fans. It’s worth a shot.
Mom’s Bar

Sawtelle Green Bay Packers
By J. Brady McCollough
This classic neighborhood lounge is described as “no frills,” which is exactly the right vibe for salt-of-the-earth Wisconsin folks who have somehow ended up in Los Angeles. Mom’s is the place to attempt playing pingpong while wearing a cheesehead.
Cabo Cantina Hollywood

Hollywood Houston Texans
By J. Brady McCollough
The Texans fans in L.A. have made themselves at home — not surprisingly — at the Cabo Cantina in Hollywood, which serves up margaritas and Mexican food.
North End Bar & Grill

Hermosa Beach Jacksonville Jaguars
By J. Brady McCollough
Jaguars fans who are looking to watch the beginning of the Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era can be confident they’ll be taken care of at this Hermosa Beach sports bar.
Jalapeño Pete's

Studio City Kansas City Chiefs
By J. Brady McCollough
For Chiefs fans in L.A., Jalapeño Pete’s checks a lot of boxes: margaritas, Mexican food and outside seating. Texan Patrick Mahomes would certainly approve.
Melody Bar & Grill

Westchester Las Vegas Raiders
By J. Brady McCollough
The Raiders may have left L.A. for Oakland and then Las Vegas, but their fans can count on a spirited watch every Sunday at Melody Bar & Grill, a friendly neighborhood watering hole for the Black Hole.
28 West Sports Bar

Alhambra Las Vegas Raiders
By J. Brady McCollough
This neighborhood dive advertises itself as the “Official Las Vegas Raiders Booster Club” and should be treated as such by the faithful.
Slater’s 50/50

Pasadena L.A. Chargers
By J. Brady McCollough
It shouldn’t be that surprising that there isn’t a clear-cut Chargers bar in L.A., but it certainly seems you can confidently give Slater’s in Pasadena — known for its gigantic burgers — a shot.
Tom Bergin’s

L.A. Rams
By J. Brady McCollough
The Rams’ 1951 championship banner hangs at Tom Bergin’s, which is where the team celebrated its title that year. If that isn’t where you want to watch the Rams game, we don’t know what to say.
Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar

Long Beach L.A. Rams
By J. Brady McCollough
Legends was established in 1979 by former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah. It’s known as “the first modern sports bar in America” as legend has it because it began using satellites to air sporting events from around the world.
The Snug

Miami Dolphins
By J. Brady McCollough
This Burbank dive proudly welcomes long-suffering Dolphins fans every Sunday to commiserate and wonder what could have been if kicker Ray Finkle had made that potential game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl.
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill

Sherman Oaks Minnesota Vikings
By J. Brady McCollough
This old-fashioned neighborhood dive has morphed into the spot for Minnesota Vikings fans to gather, yell “SKOL!” and wish Kirk Cousins was more like Fran Tarkenton.
The Garage on Motor

Palms New England Patriots
By J. Brady McCollough
This Patriots watch spot is perfect for the COVID era with a large airy main room featuring plenty of TVs.
Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica New England Patriots
By J. Brady McCollough
Sonny McLean’s is a Boston-themed sports bar with Beantown memorabilia hanging on the walls and tons of TVs. The bar food is worth staying for, too.
Scarlet Lady Saloon

Culver City New Orleans Saints
By J. Brady McCollough
The Los Angeles Saints fan club gathers at this “raucous, no-frills sports bar” that features pool tables, darts and karaoke if watching Sean Payton outthink himself for four quarters doesn’t entertain you enough.
Big Dean’s Ocean Front Cafe

Santa Monica New York Giants
By J. Brady McCollough
If you’re a New Yorker who wants to be reminded that you live in Southern California while watching your beloved Giants, Big Dean’s — just steps from the Santa Monica Pier — is the spot. There’s tons of outdoor seating and a plentiful menu.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub

Santa Monica New York Giants
By J. Brady McCollough
O’Brien’s, a classic Irish pub known for tasty bar food and friendly service, is the meeting spot for the “largest New York Giants fan group west of the Delaware River” each Sunday. It’s the spot to hunker down and reminisce about how awesome Mark Bavaro is.
On the Thirty

Sherman Oaks New York Jets
By J. Brady McCollough
As long as this bar is stationed on the Jets’ own 30-yard line, this Sherman Oaks spot will continue to be the perfect spot to house the weekly agony of the J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!
The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Philadelphia Eagles
By J. Brady McCollough
This Highland Park haunt is the dependable watch location for Eagles fans in the heart of Los Angeles. It is known for its burgers and wings and steady helpings of brotherly love (of course, it helps if the Eagles are playing well).
Britannia Pub

Santa Monica Philadelphia Eagles
By J. Brady McCollough
Located just off the Third Street Promenade, the Britannia Pub is the Westside spot for Eagles fans to commiserate on how in the world they managed to fire the coach who led them to their first Super Bowl victory.
Iron City Tavern

San Pedro Pittsburgh Steelers
By J. Brady McCollough
The name is all you need to know. While Gabe’s on the Westside — a well-known Steelers far — has permanently closed, if you’re a Steelers fan it will be worth the drive to San Pedro to watch the team in a classic Pittsburgh dive.
Starting Gate

Pittsburgh Steelers
By J. Brady McCollough
Billed as the first Steelers bar on the West Coast, it still is known to be friendly to the Steel Curtain faithful many years later.
San Francisco Saloon

Sawtelle San Francisco 49ers
By J. Brady McCollough
For the moment, this bar is temporarily closed, but when it opens, it’s definitely the spot for Bay Area sports, including the beloved 49ers.
90 West Lounge

Del Rey San Francisco 49ers
By J. Brady McCollough
It appears that this was once a 49ers-only watch spot. Though it has opened it up to other fan bases, you’ll likely find Niners fans who still go out of habit. Features a dog-friendly patio.
Backstage Culver City

Culver City Seattle Seahawks
By J. Brady McCollough
This spot is known for live performances and karaoke, but it’s turned into the go-to spot for L.A. Seahawks, who love to make themselves heard.
Te’Kila

Hollywood Seattle Seahawks
By J. Brady McCollough
Pete Carroll teams love to keep things spicy and hip, so Te’Kila — with an extensive tequila menu and Mexican dishes — seems a perfect spot to cheer on the Seahawks.
Hyperion Public

Silver Lake Tennessee Titans
By J. Brady McCollough
There doesn’t appear to be an official Los Angeles area watch site for the Titans, but don’t be surprised to find some of their ilk at this country-style eatery and pub near Los Feliz.
Joxer Daly’s

Culver City Washington Football Team
By J. Brady McCollough
The Washington Football Team may have gone through an identity crisis, but there’s no mistaking where its fans can find cheap beer and a rousing atmosphere in Los Angeles. That’s in Culver City at Joxer Daly’s, where you better arrive early if you want a good seat.
