2025 Preakness Stakes live updates, start time, TV channel and odds

Weather forecast suggest Preakness will be staged on a dry track

Preakness Stakes entrant Goal Oriented, left, works out next to Sandman, right, at the rain-soaked Pimlico Race Course on Thursday in Baltimore. (Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — You can put away the ark, the Preakness will be run on a dry track with very little chance of rain.

The Baltimore area has been battered all week by rain and thunderstorms. In fact, Friday’s Black-Eyed Susan Stakes for 3-year-old fillies was delayed 67 minutes. The track issued a shelter in place order as thunderstorms rolled through the area. Even Saturday morning, traffic lights were still out in several areas of the city.

According to weather.com, there is a 15% chance of rain during the day, dropping to 0% at 6 p.m. EDT. The Preakness will be run at 7:01 p.m. EDT.

Two weeks ago, the Kentucky Derby was run over a muddy track. In that race, the favorite, Journalism, handled the slop very well, even though he finished second. A sloppy track in Baltimore would not have been a problem. Journalism is expected to go off as the heavy favorite in Saturday’s 1 3/16 mile Preakness Stakes.

As the first race approached on Saturday, the track was listed as good, but it’s expected to be upgraded to fast as the day wears on. The temperature is projected to rise to 87 degrees by 2 p.m. EDT and 88 degrees by 4 p.m. EDT. That’s more than enough time to dry out the track.

The turf course was also listed as good, but is expected to move to firm as the day progresses.

“I think everybody would prefer a fast track,” Michael McCarthy, Journalism’s trainer, said earlier in the week. “You don’t see real muddy racetracks anymore. … It’s really the same for everybody.”