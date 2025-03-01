Journalism makes strong Kentucky Derby bid by winning San Felipe Stakes

The Kentucky Derby picture got more muddled after the penultimate series of races to determine which horses will make the starting gate at Churchill Downs on May 3.

The big winner Saturday was Journalism in the Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old son of Curlin won his third straight race, beating the highly regarded Barnes, who was undefeated in two races going into the San Felipe.

Journalism was comfortably rated in the middle of the five-horse field until the top of the stretch where he effortlessly blew past Barnes to win by 1¾ lengths. The remainder of the field, in order of finish, was Barnes, Rodriguez, Mellencamp and Smooth Cruisein. Berlin Wall scratched before the race.

Advertisement

“Obviously it’s nice to have a horse on the Triple Crown trail,” said winning trainer Michael McCarthy. “The connections have had a lot of success, there are some new people involved with the horse. It is always great to have a horse that can take you places and he looks like he is taking himself and everybody else with him.

“I was fairly confident [Saturday]. I wouldn’t say I was overly confident, but I thought he was doing well enough to make some noise today. It is a little overwhelming to think of where this horse could go.”

Jockey Umberto Rispoli also noted how easily the 3-year-old colt won.

“He is the kind of horse that for the first furlong he needs to adjust himself,” Rispoli said. “The trip was perfect. I couldn’t ask for anything better, once I took him out and pressed the button he put on the beast mode. He ran really strong.”

Advertisement

The ownership group is called Eclipse Thoroughbreds, a major player in the sport.

“I always had a lot of confidence in this horse,” said Aron Wellman of the Eclipse group. “Michael [McCarthy] has done a spectacular job developing him really methodically. I said before this race, this is the battle and we are going for the war on the first [Saturday] of May. We are not taking anything for granted, but to see him continue to be on this upward trajectory has been really special to watch.”

Journalism, who paid $8.20 to win, won in his second start and captured everyone’s attention with a 3 ½-length win in the Los Alamitos Futurity, his last race on Dec. 14.

Because there were only five horses in the race, Journalism only accumulated only 37.5 points as opposed to the 50 points that was allocated to the race winner. This year, Churchill Downs, no doubt in response to the small stakes fields in California, is imposing a points penalty to races with less than six horses.

There were two other major Derby prep races on Saturday with Flood Zone winning the Grade 3 $200,000 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct. At almost 18-1, Flood Zone, just transferred to the barn of Brad Cox, won dominant in the stretch going to the front just past the eighth pole to win by 3¼ lengths ahead of favorite Sand Devil. It was a one-turn mile race. He earned 50 points and a virtual ticket to the starting gate of the Derby.

Advertisement

At Gulfstream Park in Florida, Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott, punched his ticket to the Derby with a neck win in the Grade 2 $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes. It was a remarkable last to first over the 1 1/16-mile race.

There is one more major prep race before the Derby, highlighted by the Santa Anita Derby, Florida Derby, Blue Grass Stakes, Jeff Ruby Steaks and Wood Memorial. All are worth 100 points to the winner and a rock-solid entrance into the Kentucky Derby.

Going into the final prep race, Coal Battle (70 points), winner of four straight, including the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn, was on top followed by the Bob Baffert-trained and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Citizen Bull (60), Sovereignty (60), Flood Zone (50), Journalism (47.5), Getaway Car (36), Built (35), Madaket Road (31), Burnham Square (30) and Sandman (29).

Sports Former Santa Anita employee’s lawsuit alleges lying amid horse deaths A lawsuit filed by former Santa Anita public relations director Mike Willman accuses track executives of lying during the 2019 horse fatality crisis.

Baffert trains Citizen Bull, Getaway Car, Madaket Road as well as Rodriguez (21.25), Barnes (18.75) and Gaming (18).

Saturday was a major race card at Santa Anita with several stakes including the Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Handicap. The race was at one time worth $1 million but has dwindled in recent years turning the Big ‘Cap into more of a Little ‘Cap. A purse of $300,000 is required for a Grade 1 race.

Shipping from the East Coast, Locked ($3.40), for trainer Todd Pletcher, won the 1 ¼-mile race for older horses. He won by a commanding 8½ lengths over Express Train, who won the race in 2022. Hit Show was third followed by Midnight Mammoth, J B Strikes Back, Katonah, New King and Mirahmadi.