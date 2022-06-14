Angels vs. Dodgers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Angels and Dodgers mired in MLB’s big-team bear market as they renew Freeway Series
A month ago, Major League Baseball was making a big deal about its big teams in its big markets.
For the first time ever in early May, both franchises in New York and the Southland were leading their respective division — a fact MLB splashed across its television network and social media feeds.
The Yankees and Mets were rolling on one coast. The Dodgers and Angels were equally as impressive on the other. The sport’s best baseball was being played in its most populous areas. It seemed like it might last all summer.
Fast-forward a few weeks, and the situation has changed.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season: