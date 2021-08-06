Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, news and analysis from Friday’s game

Remember when Fernando Valenzuela pitched for the Angels?

Fernando Valenzuela of the California Angels. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

Almost 50,000 fans filled Anaheim Stadium. Reporters and photographers prowled the field, positioning themselves for the grand entrance of the night’s returning hero.

In 60 years of Angels baseball, few moments have been so heavily anticipated, so fervently awaited.

He may have been past his prime. A star in decline. A former Dodger of all things.

But Fernando Valenzuela was still Fernando Valenzuela. And on June 7, 1991, he received one of the most raucous welcomes the Angels had ever seen.

“It was really strange being with another team, for the first time in my career,” Valenzuela said in a recent interview. “There was a lot of expectation for what I was going to do.”

Read more > > >