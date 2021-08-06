Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, news and analysis from Friday’s game

Remember when Fernando Valenzuela pitched for the Angels?
Almost 50,000 fans filled Anaheim Stadium. Reporters and photographers prowled the field, positioning themselves for the grand entrance of the night’s returning hero.
In 60 years of Angels baseball, few moments have been so heavily anticipated, so fervently awaited.
He may have been past his prime. A star in decline. A former Dodger of all things.
But Fernando Valenzuela was still Fernando Valenzuela. And on June 7, 1991, he received one of the most raucous welcomes the Angels had ever seen.
“It was really strange being with another team, for the first time in my career,” Valenzuela said in a recent interview. “There was a lot of expectation for what I was going to do.”
Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave is extended another week
Trevor Bauer will stay away from the Dodgers through at least Aug. 13, as Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Thursday on a fourth extension of his administrative leave.
Bauer remains under investigation for sexual assault. A court hearing on whether to extend or terminate the temporary restraining order against him is scheduled Aug. 16-19.
The woman accusing him is expected to testify for about two hours, according to a court filing from the attorneys representing her.
Fans start an instant love affair with pitcher Max Scherzer
Full house, cheating Astros, desperate Dodgers.
Mad Max was riding Fury Road.
Tattered rotation, stalled season, savior needed.
Mad Max needed to take it Beyond Thunderdome.
“He’s definitely built for this,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
He definitely is, and he definitely showed it, Max Scherzer towering over Chavez Ravine on Wednesday night in a Dodgers debut that lived up to every syllable of his nickname.
It was mad. And he was Max.