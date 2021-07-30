Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news and analysis from Friday’s game.

Dodgers acquire pitcher Danny Duffy from the Royals

Danny Duffy (Associated Press)

The Dodgers acquired left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for a player to be named later, the team announced. The Dodgers also received cash considerations from the Royals.

Duffy, 32, is on the injured list because of a flexor strain but he is expected to return in August. Though he has been a starter for most of his 11-year career, he could serve in a high-leverage, multiinning relief role for the Dodgers, much like Julio Urias has in recent seasons.

The Dodgers are also in need of rotation help having lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery in early May, Trevor Bauer to a domestic-violence investigation in late June and Clayton Kershaw to an elbow injury in early July. Kershaw is expected to return in early August.

