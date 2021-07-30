Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, news and analysis from Friday’s game.

Dodgers acquire pitcher Danny Duffy from the Royals
The Dodgers acquired left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for a player to be named later, the team announced. The Dodgers also received cash considerations from the Royals.
Duffy, 32, is on the injured list because of a flexor strain but he is expected to return in August. Though he has been a starter for most of his 11-year career, he could serve in a high-leverage, multiinning relief role for the Dodgers, much like Julio Urias has in recent seasons.
The Dodgers are also in need of rotation help having lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery in early May, Trevor Bauer to a domestic-violence investigation in late June and Clayton Kershaw to an elbow injury in early July. Kershaw is expected to return in early August.
ICYMI: Dodgers fall to Giants, 5-0
SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers were one game back in the National League West on July 19 when they began a 10-game stretch in which they’d play first-place San Francisco seven times, the opportunity to seize control of a division they’ve owned for eight years there for the taking.
The pesky Giants just wouldn’t let go. Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto, the man of a thousand windups, and four relievers blanked the Dodgers on four hits in a 5-0 victory in Oracle Park on Thursday, the Giants winning five of seven from the Dodgers to push their division lead to three games.
“We know the NL West is a tough division, and it’s gonna be a dogfight all the way to the end, but we trust the guys in our clubhouse and in the lineup, and we believe in each other,” Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said. “It will be a tight race, but I think we’re made for that.”