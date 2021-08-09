Danny Duffy could be a two-week Dodger after being placed on 60-day injured list

When the Dodgers acquired Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals last month, they traded for a pitcher on the injured list. They hoped to activate him for the final weeks of the season.

The final two weeks, as it turns out.

The Dodgers put Duffy and Clayton Kershaw on the 60-day injured list Monday, creating 40-man roster spots for catcher Anthony Bemboom and pitcher Conner Greene, each of whom they claimed off waivers. For Kershaw, who already has missed a month because of what the team says is elbow inflammation, the move amounts to paperwork: Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Kershaw would not return until “sometime in September.”

Duffy, who has not pitched since July 16 because of a strained left flexor muscle, said last week he had been advised he could return anywhere from late August to early September. The move to the 60-day IL means he can return no sooner than Sept. 15. At that point, the Dodgers would have 16 games left in the regular season.

Duffy remains eligible for a postseason roster, like any player in the organization by Aug. 31. With teams no longer allowed to make major league trades in August, a pitching staff can be fortified with free agents, minor leaguers and waiver claims.

The Dodgers have done all three in recent days, signing Cole Hamels to a major league contract and former Angel Nick Tropeano to a minor league contract, and claiming Greene off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Greene, 26, who played at Santa Monica High, made his major league debut in July. He pitched in three games for the Orioles, giving up six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers set a franchise record Sunday by using their 32nd pitcher this season. The Dodgers currently control 30 pitchers, either on their 40-man roster or 60-day IL. That does not include Trevor Bauer, on indefinite leave amid investigations into allegations of sexual assault.

Bemboom was claimed off waivers from the Angels, who had claimed catcher Chad Wallach on waivers from the Dodgers.