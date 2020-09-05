Kentucky Derby 2020: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

Betting is still slow at Churchill Downs with horses' odds not changing much in the hour before 9 a.m. PDT. Necker Island and South Bend dropped by one and Storm the Court, Major Fed, Mr. Big News and Sole Volante went up a point. So, all in all, no change. The big three on the outside stayed the same. Here’s what the odds are seven hours until post. The morning line is in parentheses. 1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1) Scratched 2. Max Player (30-1) 18-1 3. Enforceable (30-1) 23-1 4. Storm the Court (50-1) 26-1 5. Major Fed (50-1) 34-1 6. King Guillermo (20-1) Scratched 7. Money Moves (30-1) 15-1 8. South Bend (50-1) 34-1 9. Mr. Big News (50-1) 47-1 10. Thousand Words (15-1) 10-1 11. Necker Island (50-1) 49-1 12. Sole Volante (30-1) 30-1 13. Attachment Rate (50-1) 49-1 14. Winning Impression (50-1) 51-1 15. Ny Traffic (20-1) 15-1 16. Honor A.P. (5-1) 8-1 17. Tiz the Law (3-5) 4-5 18. Authentic (8-1) 9-1