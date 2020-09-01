Kentucky Derby draw: Tiz the Law is the favorite; Art Collector is out

Tiz the Law is the first horse since 1989 to be listed as a less than even-money favorite at 3-5 for Saturday’s 146th Kentucky Derby. The last horse to be 3-5 was Easy Goer, who finished second.

The Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner will break from the 17 post in the 18-horse field.

The big development before Tuesday’s post-position draw was Art Collector scratching from the race. Art Collector, winner of the Blue Grass Stakes and Ellis Park Derby in his last two races, was pulled with a minor injury during Monday’s gallop.

“He grabbed himself [Monday] morning training,” said trainer Tommy Drury. “It was still very sensitive this morning. When I took my thumbs to palpate the bulbs of his heels, you could still tell it was pinching him. I had to make a choice. Your horse has to always come first. To run in a race of this caliber and trying to compete against the best 3-year-olds in this country, you’ve got to be 110%.”

Drury is hoping Art Collector will be ready for the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Honor A.P., based at Santa Anita and trained by John Shirreffs, is the second favorite at 5-1. He will break just inside Tiz the Law in the 16. Outside the favorite, in the 18, will be Authentic at 8-1 for trainer Bob Baffert. The other Southern California-based horses in the race are Thousand Words (post 10) at 15-1 and Storm the Court (4) at 50-1.