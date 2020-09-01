Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Kentucky Derby draw: Tiz the Law is the favorite; Art Collector is out

Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, wins the Belmont Stakes on June 20.
Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, wins the Belmont Stakes on June 20.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 1, 2020
8:59 AM
Share

Tiz the Law is the first horse since 1989 to be listed as a less than even-money favorite at 3-5 for Saturday’s 146th Kentucky Derby. The last horse to be 3-5 was Easy Goer, who finished second.

The Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner will break from the 17 post in the 18-horse field.

The big development before Tuesday’s post-position draw was Art Collector scratching from the race. Art Collector, winner of the Blue Grass Stakes and Ellis Park Derby in his last two races, was pulled with a minor injury during Monday’s gallop.

“He grabbed himself [Monday] morning training,” said trainer Tommy Drury. “It was still very sensitive this morning. When I took my thumbs to palpate the bulbs of his heels, you could still tell it was pinching him. I had to make a choice. Your horse has to always come first. To run in a race of this caliber and trying to compete against the best 3-year-olds in this country, you’ve got to be 110%.”

Advertisement

Sports

Horse racing newsletter: Horse racing offers up another plan

Dynamic Duo makes a run from the back on the final stretch at Del Mar Race Track.

Sports

Horse racing newsletter: Horse racing offers up another plan

Was it a major step or yet another in a long line of attempts by racing to fix its problems only to have it evaporate into the ether?

Drury is hoping Art Collector will be ready for the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Honor A.P., based at Santa Anita and trained by John Shirreffs, is the second favorite at 5-1. He will break just inside Tiz the Law in the 16. Outside the favorite, in the 18, will be Authentic at 8-1 for trainer Bob Baffert. The other Southern California-based horses in the race are Thousand Words (post 10) at 15-1 and Storm the Court (4) at 50-1.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement