Photos: Best Moments at the 2022 home run derby

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto tosses his bat after defeating Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez.
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto tosses his bat after defeating Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez with 18 home runs to advance to the second round during the MLB All-Star home run derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi
Times Photography Wire Services
The 2022 MLB All-Star home run derby took place on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. It was the 23-year-old’s first derby win.

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm takes a snapshot of the media during All-Star workouts
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm takes a snapshot of the media during All-Star workouts.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
National League's Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, is introduced during the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby
National League’s Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, is introduced during the MLB All-Star home run derby.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
National League's Albert Pujols reacts as he bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby.
National League’s Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, reacts as he bats during the derby
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez connects for a home run in the finals of the Home Run Derby.
The Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez connects for a home run in the finals.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez is cooled off with a towel during a break in the first round.
Julio Rodríguez is cooled off with a towel during a break in the first round against Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto bats.
Juan Soto bats during the final round.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
National League's Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run to win the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby
Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run to win the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Juan Soto reacts after after winning the derby.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto leaps into a teammate's arms after winning the Home Run Derby.
Juan Soto leaps into a teammate’s arms after winning.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Juan Soto is swarmed by teammates after his derby triumph.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

