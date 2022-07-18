Photos: Best Moments at the 2022 home run derby

Share
The 2022 MLB All-Star home run derby took place on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. It was the 23-year-old’s first derby win.
