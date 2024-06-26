NBA draft 2024: Live coverage of the first and second rounds

Rob Dillingham: From Ye’s Donda Academy debacle to a probable NBA lottery pick
The names leap from the hardwood: Willie Naulls, Gail Goodrich, Marques Johnson, Paul Pierce, Baron Davis, Tyson Chandler, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday.
That’s a fair sample of the best basketball players to come from Southland high schools.
Rob Dillingham could join them, with a prominent asterisk. The exceptionally quick guard from Kentucky is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft Wednesday.
Yet even the most rabid followers of high school hoops could be excused for not recognizing Dillingham’s connection to the greater Los Angeles area. He’s not a local in the traditional sense, such as Jared McCain — the Times Player of the Year in 2023 with Corona Centennial High. McCain, who spent one year at Duke, is expected to be taken in the middle of the first round.
But Dillingham?
He was the marquee player at the Donda Academy, the short-lived basketball mill and K-12 private Christian school owned and operated by rapper Ye — formerly Kanye West. Donda, named after Ye’s mother, opened in the fall of 2021 in Simi Valley, then moved to an industrial park in Chatsworth before closing early in 2023.
Donda parents, faculty and staff were required to sign a nondisclosure agreement and refrain from publicly discussing the school’s practices and any other details that were not public.
“People choose to bring their kids to Donda Academy for a sense of privacy,” Malik Yusef, a producer and longtime collaborator of Ye’s, told Rolling Stone in September 2022. “A sense of care, a sense of concern, a sense of love, an environment of health, and an environment of wealth, an environment of learning, and putting God as a focus.”
Lakers could make major deal to move up in NBA draft, but would it be worth it?
NEW YORK — A year ago, the NBA needed a private ballroom inside a fancy midtown hotel the day before the NBA draft to introduce the presumed top pick, French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Tuesday in more modest settings, projected first-round picks in Wednesday’s event politely worked their way through smaller crowds, a not-so-subtle reminder that this isn’t your typical draft.
The No. 1 pick, which belongs to Atlanta, is still a bit of a mystery. No one really knows exactly how the top half of the lottery is going to shake out. A mixture of young prospects with players who established themselves with productivity over long college careers has teams such as the Lakers optimistic they could land a meaningful piece.
The Lakers are scheduled to select 17th in the first round Wednesday and 25th in the second round (55th overall) Thursday, the NBA splitting their draft over two days for the first time.
The Lakers are among the teams with second-round interest in Bronny James.
Although the general consensus about the top part of the draft isn’t great — regarded as lacking top-line stars teams typically hope to snag in the top five — there’s still value if a scouting department can get it right.
Some rival executives believe the Lakers could be aggressive in moving up in the first round. Two players they like, Providence’s Devin Carter and Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter, are expected to be picked ahead of No. 17.
If the Lakers stay at 17, Colorado forward Tristan da Silva and Baylor center Yves Missi are among the options.
As Clippers prepare for draft, Paul George’s future hangs in balance
A collaboration between Paul George and the Clippers could come in many different forms.
And that is perhaps the most pressing concern the Clippers must evaluate, even more so than the NBA draft, which starts Wednesday night.
They don’t have a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, just a second-round selection at No. 46.
At that position, teams usually look for the “best player available,” and that will be the same for the Clippers.
The Clippers’ best options probably will be wing players and guards, and they won’t be on the clock until Thursday night.
But the most important thing for the team is dealing with George’s situation.
He has a player option for $48.7 million and has to let the Clippers know by Saturday whether he’ll opt in on his deal.
George can decline the option and become a free agent if he and the Clippers are unable to come to an agreement on an extension before Sunday. He’s eligible for a four-year deal worth $221 million from the Clippers before that date, something George is seeking.
So far, the two sides have not been able to get a deal done.
2024 NBA draft order
First round (Wednesday)
1. Atlanta
2. Washington
3. Houston (from Brooklyn)
4. San Antonio
5. Detroit
6. Charlotte
7. Portland
8. San Antonio (from Toronto)
9. Memphis
10. Utah
11. Chicago
12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)
13. Sacramento
14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)
15. Miami
16. Philadelphia
17. L.A. Lakers
18. Orlando
19. Toronto (from Indiana)
20. Cleveland
21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)
22. Phoenix
23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)
24. New York (from Dallas)
25. New York
26. Washington (from L.A. Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)
27. Minnesota
28. Denver
29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)
30. Boston
Second round (Thursday)
31. Toronto (from Detroit via New York and L.A. Clippers)
32. Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)
33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento)
34. Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)
35. San Antonio
36. Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, L.A. Clippers and Memphis)
37. Minnesota (from Memphis via L.A. Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)
38. New York (from Utah)
39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston)
40. Portland (from Atlanta)
41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)
42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
43. Miami
44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta)
45. Sacramento
46. L.A. Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)
47. Orlando
48. San Antonio (from L.A. Lakers via Memphis)
— Philadelphia (forfeited)
49. Indiana (from Cleveland)
50. Indiana (from New Orleans)
51. Washington (from Phoenix)
52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana)
53. Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)
54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento)
55. L.A. Lakers (from L.A. Clippers)
56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)
57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)
— Phoenix (from Denver via Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix)
58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)